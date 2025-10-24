ITC Hotels standalone net profit rises 44.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 754.43 croreNet profit of ITC Hotels rose 44.60% to Rs 151.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 754.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 702.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales754.43702.14 7 OPM %31.0730.48 -PBDT276.73215.50 28 PBT203.36139.79 45 NP151.63104.86 45
