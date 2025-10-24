Vakrangee consolidated net profit rises 314.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 69.08 croreNet profit of Vakrangee rose 314.49% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 69.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales69.0865.25 6 OPM %10.528.03 -PBDT8.425.46 54 PBT3.971.19 234 NP2.860.69 314
