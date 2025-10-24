NACL Industries consolidated net profit declines 82.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.78% to Rs 456.94 croreNet profit of NACL Industries declined 82.89% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.78% to Rs 456.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 440.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales456.94440.31 4 OPM %9.799.26 -PBDT31.6127.11 17 PBT23.9020.30 18 NP2.5514.90 -83
