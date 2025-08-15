Friday, August 15, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SC Agrotech standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the June 2025 quarter

SC Agrotech standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of SC Agrotech declined 90.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.140 0 OPM %1.400 -PBDT0.030.20 -85 PBT0.030.20 -85 NP0.020.20 -90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

