Scan Projects standalone net profit rises 1400.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.52% to Rs 2.71 croreNet profit of Scan Projects rose 1400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.52% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.712.23 22 OPM %5.540.90 -PBDT0.210.02 950 PBT0.200.01 1900 NP0.150.01 1400
