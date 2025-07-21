Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 222.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 279.71% to Rs 2.62 croreNet profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance rose 222.50% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 279.71% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.620.69 280 OPM %91.6075.36 -PBDT1.730.54 220 PBT1.730.54 220 NP1.290.40 223
