Schaeffler India appoints Head of Human Resources and CSR

Schaeffler India appoints Head of Human Resources and CSR

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Schaeffler India has announced the appointment of Shibi Mathew as Head of Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), effective 4 November 2024. In her role, Shibi Mathew will lead key HR functions and CSR initiatives for Schaeffler India as a member of the Executive Leadership Team, reinforcing the company's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable growth.

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

