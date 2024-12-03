Business Standard
Stocks in Focus: Solar Inds, KPI Green Energy, Torrent Power, Swiggy, Indoco Remedies

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 3 December 2024.

Stocks to Watch:

Solar Industries India and its subsidiary has received export orders worth Rs 2,039 crore for supply of defence products, to be delivered over a period of 4 years.

Godavari Biorefineries secured license agreement with Catalyxx Inc for the conversion of ethanol to for up to 30,000 tons of biobutanol and other higher alcohols in India. The company will set up a 15000 tonne facility in the first phase.

KPI Green Energy has received order for setting up of 300 MWAC ground mounted solar PV Plant, including operation and maintenance services on a comprehensive basis for a period of five yearsfrom Coal Inda. The said project is worth Rs 1,311 crore.

 

Indoco Remedies announced strategic collaboration with Clarity Pharma, UK to launch around 20 products over the next 18 months through Clarity Pharma, its distributor in the UK.

Torrent Powers board approved to raise funds though qualified insituitional placement (QIP) to pare debt. The floor price for QIP has been set at Rs 1,555.75 per share. The company may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price calculated for the issue.

E2E Networks has entered into arrangement with Larsen & Toubro for capacity expansion for its data center facilities. The additional capacity will help the Company to cater the demand of fast-growing demand of Companys GPU and other services.

Swiggy will declare its Q2 earnings on 3 December2024. This will be the quick commerce company's first earnings announcement since its listing.

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 8:38 AM IST

