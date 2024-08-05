Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 38.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.72% to Rs 592.91 croreNet profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure rose 38.83% to Rs 48.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 592.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 495.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales592.91495.25 20 OPM %13.789.99 -PBDT71.1840.01 78 PBT65.3134.92 87 NP48.4834.92 39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content