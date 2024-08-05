Lords Ishwar Hotels standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 1.68 croreNet profit of Lords Ishwar Hotels declined 80.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.681.64 2 OPM %8.934.88 -PBDT0.150.08 88 PBT0.090.03 200 NP0.020.10 -80
