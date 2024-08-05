Lords Ishwar Hotels standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 1.68 crore

Net profit of Lords Ishwar Hotels declined 80.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.681.648.934.880.150.080.090.030.020.10