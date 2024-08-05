Genus Prime Infra reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Genus Prime Infra reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.080.070-14.290-0.010-0.010-0.01