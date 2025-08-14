Scintilla Commercial & Credit standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Scintilla Commercial & Credit rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.160.15 7 OPM %37.500 -PBDT0.05-0.01 LP PBT0.05-0.01 LP NP0.040.01 300
