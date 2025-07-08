Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEAMEC secures a contract worth Rs 39.20 cr

SEAMEC secures a contract worth Rs 39.20 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

From Oil & Natural Gas Corpn

SEAMEC announced that Oil & Natural Gas Corpn, vide its Notification of Award (NOA) contract dated 08 July 2025, has awarded a contract for repair/ replacement of Spider Deck Members of Platform NLM9 in Western Offshore.

The contract is to be executed within a period not exceeding 90 days commencing around 16 October 2025.

The total contract value will be Rs. 39.20 crore inclusive of GST and other taxes and duties.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajel Projects undertakes Rs 170 cr capacity expansion at Ranjangaon facility

Bajel Projects undertakes Rs 170 cr capacity expansion at Ranjangaon facility

Godawari Power & Ispat invests in newly incorporated Godawari New Energy

Godawari Power & Ispat invests in newly incorporated Godawari New Energy

Belrise Industries ends sharply higher after foreign research house initiates coverage

Belrise Industries ends sharply higher after foreign research house initiates coverage

Shalby Academy to collaborate with SVVV, Indore

Shalby Academy to collaborate with SVVV, Indore

Average Revenue Per User per month for wireless up around 17% in FY25

Average Revenue Per User per month for wireless up around 17% in FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchUAE Golden VisaCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon