Shalby Academy to collaborate with SVVV, Indore

Shalby Academy to collaborate with SVVV, Indore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

To launch undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Healthcare and Hospital Management

Shalby Academy (a unit of Shalby) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shree Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya (SVVV), Indore. This collaboration aims to launch undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Healthcare and Hospital Management.

Under this initiative, SVVV will offer full]time BBA and MBA programs in Healthcare & Hospital Management at its Indore campus. Admissions for the first intake are set to begin shortly.

Average Revenue Per User per month for wireless up around 17% in FY25

Tata Steel: Q1 FY26 Production and Delivery Volumes (Provisional)

JSW Steel records consolidated crude steel production of 7.26 Mnt in Q1 FY26

CAMS introduces The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway

Tata Motors Group global wholesales decline 9% to 2.99 lakh units in Q1 FY 2025

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

