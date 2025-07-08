Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Average Revenue Per User per month for wireless up around 17% in FY25

Average Revenue Per User per month for wireless up around 17% in FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or TRAI today has released the "The Indian Telecom Services-Yearly Performance Indicators" for the year 2024-25. It showed that total number of internet subscribers increased from 954.40 million at the end of Mar-24 to 969.10 million at the end of Mar-25 with yearly rate of growth of 1.54%. Out of total 969.10 million internet subscribers, number of broadband subscribers is 944.12 million and number of narrowband subscribers is 24.98 million at the end of Mar-25.

Number of Broadband subscribers increased from 924.07 million at the end of Mar-24 to 944.12 million at the end of Mar-25 with yearly rate of growth of 2.17%. The number of Narrowband subscribers decreased from 30.34 million at the end of Mar-24 to 24.98 million at the end of Mar-25 with yearly rate of decline of 17.66%.

 

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) per month for wireless service increased from Rs.149.25 in 2023-24 to Rs.174.46 in 2024-25, thereby showing a yearly rate of growth of 16.89%.

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) per month for prepaid service increased from Rs.146.37 in 2023-24 to Rs.173.84 in 2024-25. However, ARPU per month for postpaid service decreased from Rs.184.63 to Rs.180.86 during the same period.

Number of wireless data subscribers has increased from 913.34 million at the end of Mar-24 to 939.51 million at the end of Mar-25 with yearly rate of growth of 2.87%. Further, total volume of wireless data usage increased from 1,94,774 PB during the year 2023-24 to 2,28,779 PB during the year 2024-25 with yearly growth of 17.46%.

Also Read

PremiumFarmers, Farmer, agriculture

DBT of central, state aid in agriculture still riddled with challenges

RCB

RCB reigns as most valuable IPL franchise after maiden win; Check full list

Premiumtata group bombay house

Tata Sons' 93% stake in Tata Capital valued at nearly ₹98,000 crore

Lee Jae myung, Lee Jae

South Korea continues to keep its chin up as Trump wields tariff threat

Premiumreal estate construction building

Realty market saw land deals worth ₹31k crore in H1 2025: Anarock

Total revenue from wireless data usage increased from Rs. 1,86,226 crore in the year 2023-24 to Rs.2,15,078 crore in the year 2024-25 with yearly rate of growth of 15.49%.

The total number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,199.28 million at the end of Mar-24 to 1,200.80 million at the end of Mar-25, registering a yearly rate of growth 0.13%. The overall Tele-density in India decreased from 85.69% at the end of Mar-24 to 85.04% at the end of Mar-25 at yearly rate of decline 0.75%.

Total Wireless subscribers decreased from 1,165.49 million (Mobile) at the end of Mar-24 to 1,163.76 million (Mobile+5G FWA) at the end of Mar-25, thereby showing a yearly rate of decline of 0.15%. During the year 2024-25, net loss of 1.74 million wireless subscribers was recorded.

Overall Wireless Teledensity decreased from 83.27% (Mobile) at the end of Mar-24 to 82.42% (Mobile+5G FWA) at the end of Mar-25. Rural wireless Teledensity decreased from 58.87% to 58.67% and Urban wireless Teledensity also decreased from 127.51% to 124.83% at the end of Mar-25.

Wireless (Mobile) subscribers decreased from 1,165.49 million at the end of Mar-24 to 1,156.99 million at the end of Mar-25, thereby showing a yearly rate of decline of 0.73%. During the year 2024-25, net loss of 8.50 million wireless subscribers was recorded.

Wireless (Mobile) Teledensity decreased from 83.27% at the end of Mar-24 to 81.94% at the end of Mar-25. Rural wireless Teledensity decreased from 58.87% to 58.40% and Urban wireless Teledensity also decreased from 127.51% to 123.99% at the end of Mar-25.

Total Wireline subscriber base increased from 33.79 million at the end of Mar-24 to 37.04 million at the end of Mar-25 with yearly rate of growth of 9.62%.

Overall Wireline Tele-density increased from 2.41% at the end of Mar-24 to 2.62% at the end of Mar-25. During the same period Rural wireline tele-density increased from 0.32% to 0.39% and Urban wireline tele-density also increased from 6.21% to 6.62%.

Gross Revenue (GR) increased from Rs.3,36,066 crore in the year 2023-24 to Rs.3,72,097 crore in the year 2024-25 with yearly rate of growth of 10.72% and Applicable Gross Revenue (ApGR) increased from Rs.3,23,142 crore to Rs.3,56,283 crore with yearly growth rate of 10.26% during same period.

Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) also increased from Rs. 2,70,504 crore in the year 2023-24 to Rs. 3,03,025 crore in the year 2024-25 with yearly rate of growth of 12.02%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Steel: Q1 FY26 Production and Delivery Volumes (Provisional)

Tata Steel: Q1 FY26 Production and Delivery Volumes (Provisional)

JSW Steel records consolidated crude steel production of 7.26 Mnt in Q1 FY26

JSW Steel records consolidated crude steel production of 7.26 Mnt in Q1 FY26

CAMS introduces The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway

CAMS introduces The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway

Tata Motors Group global wholesales decline 9% to 2.99 lakh units in Q1 FY 2025

Tata Motors Group global wholesales decline 9% to 2.99 lakh units in Q1 FY 2025

Ventive Hospitality expands its partnership with Marriott International

Ventive Hospitality expands its partnership with Marriott International

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchUAE Golden VisaCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon