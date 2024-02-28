Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SEBI comes up with paper on proposals to improve ease of doing business with respect to additional disclosure framework for FPIs

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
The Securities Exchange Board of India or SEBI has come up with a consultation paper on proposals to improve ease of doing business with respect to the additional disclosure framework for FPIs. The first proposal is to exempt Category I University Funds and University related Endowments FPI that meet certain objective criteria from the requirement of enhanced disclosures. The second proposal is to exempt enhanced reporting requirements for some funds with concentrated holdings in entities with no identified promoter group, where there is no risk of breach of Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS). SEBI has called public comments on the proposal to keep the companies with no identified promoter and low holdings of identified FPIs, outside the scope of the granular disclosure framework. It has also asked the public if it agrees with the proposal to keep the threshold at 3% for holdings by identified FPIs in such companies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

SEBI Issues Advisory Against Fraudulent Trading Schemes claiming to be offered to Indian residents by FPIs

Tata Consumer Products Strengthens its RTD Portfolio with 'Say Never' Energy Drink, Marking Entry into the Energy Drink Category

Bisleri International's Premium Category Soars to New Altitudes with the Launch of 'Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water'

Nysh.in announces the launch of the "Cramp Care" pain relief patch under the BluHeat category

Lagos Free Zone Wins Industrial Champion Category at the Global Free Zones of the Year 2023 Awards

Power stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Balaxi Pharma edges higher after board approves stock split proposal

State Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveSummer Olympics 2024Poverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon