Government to continue with the reform process; digital infrastructure will be given thrust: Finance Minister

Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharamans, Govt of India said that the role of Indian industry is critical in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Addressing the national conclave FICCI Viksit Bharat@2047, the Finance Minister stated that the Hon'ble PM's clear indication is that the goal of Viksit Bharat is to be attained to provide the future generations a better India. We should reach the destination of a developed India, i.e. Viksit Bharat by 2047, she emphasized. Ms Sitharaman also stated that India has now become the fifth largest economy of the world and is on the path to become the third largest economy. She also assured the industry that the reforms undertaken by the government in the last few years will continue further.

The Finance Minister also stressed that there are certain sectors where the government will push more with new innovations, investments and policy reforms. These include EVs, Space, AI, warehousing, logistics, agriculture value addition and agriculture efficiencies, tourism, green hydrogen. Indias logistics potential is just not even touched; we have immense scope in this, she added. Ms Sitharaman also highlighted on the potential of digital infrastructure which will play a key role in India achieving Viksit Bharat. Among other factors of production, the 21st century has come up with one more - digital infrastructure, she added. The Finance Minister further stated that the government is showing its commitment by ramping up capital expenditure and urged the industry to expand and look for greater joint ventures around the world. Indian industry can now surely move forward with great speed. We are at the juncture in Indias history where it is just all opportunities, and it is for us to grab it, added Ms Sitharaman.

