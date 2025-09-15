Monday, September 15, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI provides relief to public listings of large companies

SEBI provides relief to public listings of large companies

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The SEBI in its board meeting approved the amendment to Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957 relating to Minimum Public Offer and timelines to comply with Minimum Public Shareholding for issuers with the objective to enhance ease of doing business.

Large firms will now face a more practical path to listing. For companies above Rs 50,000 crore market cap, the minimum public offer is set at Rs 1,000 crore plus 8%. Those between Rs 1-5 lakh crore must issue at least Rs 6,250 crore plus 2.75%, while those above Rs 5 lakh crore must issue Rs 15,000 crore plus 1%, with a floor of 2.5%. Timelines to reach the mandated 25% public float have been relaxed to 10 years, easing the pressure on mega listings.

 

Moreover, anchor investor allocation has been raised to 40% of the IPO size (up from one-third). Within this, insurance and pension funds will get 7%, while mutual funds retain 33%. The number of anchor allottees will scale with IPO size, rising from 5 to 15 per Rs 250 crore block, broadening participation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO ends with subscription of 60.29 times

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO ends with subscription of 60.29 times

Urban Company IPO ends with subscription of 103.63 times

Urban Company IPO ends with subscription of 103.63 times

Insolation Green Energy wins combined order for 226.45 MW SPV solar power plants

Insolation Green Energy wins combined order for 226.45 MW SPV solar power plants

Larsen & Toubro wins large order from National High Speed Rail Corporation

Larsen & Toubro wins large order from National High Speed Rail Corporation

TCS announces strategic partnership with The Warehouse Group

TCS announces strategic partnership with The Warehouse Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon