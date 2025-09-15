Monday, September 15, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Insolation Green Energy wins combined order for 226.45 MW SPV solar power plants

Insolation Green Energy wins combined order for 226.45 MW SPV solar power plants

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

From Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam and Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Insolation Energy announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy has been awarded letter of intent for design, survey, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, operation & maintenance for 25 years from COD of grid connected solar power plants through RESCO Mode, its associated 11 KV line to connect the plant with various 33/11 KV sub-stations and remote monitoring system (RMS) of solar power plants under PMKUSUM Component A Scheme of Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam (JVVNL) for 20 sites and Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL) for 115 sites.

The combined SPV Solar Power plant shall be 226.45 MW under PMKUSUM Component A Scheme from these LOIs, with the final levelized tariff shall be Rs. 3.04 per unit for 16 sites, Rs. 2.82 per unit for 5 sites, Rs. 2.75 per unit for 53 sites and Rs. 2.60 for 61 sites.

 

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

