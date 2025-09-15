Monday, September 15, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO ends with subscription of 60.29 times

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO ends with subscription of 60.29 times

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

The offer received bids for 102.59 crore shares as against 1.70 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Shringar House of Mangalsutra received bids for 1,02,59,15,670 shares as against 1,70,16,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 60.29 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 101.41 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 82.58 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 27.22 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2025 and it closed on 12 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 155 and 165 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a complete fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 400.95 crore. The objectives for the fresh issue include Rs 280 crore for funding working capital requirements and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 7,21,31,280 equity shares, aggregating to 99.99% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital.

Also Read

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 80pts, Nifty below 25,100; SMIDs gain; IT drags, realty rises

YouTube Music celebrates 10 years

YouTube Music brings dual-pane 'Now Playing' layout to Android, iOS: Report

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar moves Delhi HC for protection of personality rights

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Shakti Pumps stock jumps 7% on bagging ₹347 cr-order; buy, sell or hold?

PM Modi

PM Modi inaugurates 16th Armed Forces Commanders' Conference in Kolkata

Shringar House of Mangalsutra designs, manufactures, and markets gold Mangalsutras (18k & 22k) with stones like American diamond, CZ, pearls, and semi-precious gems. With 15+ collections and 10,000+ SKUs, it holds ~6% share of Indias organized Mangalsutra market (CY23). The company serves 1,200+ B2B clients across 24 states and 4 UTs, including Malabar Gold, Titan, Reliance Retail, and Joyalukkas, and has expanded exports to the UK, UAE, USA, New Zealand, and Fiji. It operates a Maharashtra-based plant (2,500 kg annual capacity) supported by 22 designers and 166 karigars.

Ahead of the IPO, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, on 9 September 2025, raised Rs 853.87 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.29 crore shares at Rs 103 each to 59 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.74 crore and total income of Rs 158.88 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Urban Company IPO ends with subscription of 103.63 times

Urban Company IPO ends with subscription of 103.63 times

Insolation Green Energy wins combined order for 226.45 MW SPV solar power plants

Insolation Green Energy wins combined order for 226.45 MW SPV solar power plants

Larsen & Toubro wins large order from National High Speed Rail Corporation

Larsen & Toubro wins large order from National High Speed Rail Corporation

TCS announces strategic partnership with The Warehouse Group

TCS announces strategic partnership with The Warehouse Group

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO subscribed 60.29 times

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO subscribed 60.29 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon