Happiest Minds Technologies forges strategic partnership with Solvio

Happiest Minds drives innovation and enables customer success across six industry groups - Industrial, Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, CPG & Logistics, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, and EdTech. Collaborating with Solvio, Happiest Minds is focused on delivering Salesforce implementations offering practical solutions on a global scale, transforming client engagements and increasing operational efficiencies.

Solvio offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities and offerings tailored to meet the diverse needs of customers. Their consulting-led approach encompasses management consulting, business consulting, and solution consulting, is aimed at catalyzing strategic transformation and driving growth for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on Salesforce Data Cloud and Marketing Cloud implementations, along with the Sales and Service Cloud, Solvio is committed to helping enterprises achieve their business goals with efficiency and precision.

The Happiest Minds - Solvio partnership will help customers strengthen their brand preferences and amplify their business growth. Through this combined partnership, Happiest Minds and Solvio will deliver cutting-edge Salesforce consulting and services on a global scale.

Happiest Minds Technologies announced its strategic partnership with Solvio, a top-tier Salesforce consulting firm.