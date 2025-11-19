Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Sambhaav Media Ltd, Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd, Laxmi India Finance Ltd and Parshva Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 November 2025.

Sambhaav Media Ltd, Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd, Laxmi India Finance Ltd and Parshva Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 November 2025.

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 23.42 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 64101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6768 shares in the past one month.

 

Sambhaav Media Ltd spiked 16.90% to Rs 10.72. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44131 shares in the past one month.

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd soared 14.12% to Rs 62.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5848 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

WHO, World Health Organization

WHO preparing to cut more than 2,000 jobs by mid-2026 after US backed out

Stock Market LIVE, November 19, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 350pts; Nifty above 26,000; IT shares gain; HCLTech 4%

Image via Shutterstock

Avanti surges 10% on heavy volumes, Apex hits 52-week high; here's why

Zohran Mamdani

For conservative media, Zohran Mamdani quickly becomes attack target

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland partners with FAMCO Qatar to boost presence in Gulf markets

Laxmi India Finance Ltd rose 12.71% to Rs 147.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19201 shares in the past one month.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd advanced 10.00% to Rs 193.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1362 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3794 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Groww's red hot surge cools as investors tap the brakes

Groww's red hot surge cools as investors tap the brakes

Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dollar index holds ground above 99 mark

Dollar index holds ground above 99 mark

DOW extends losing streak from record highs

DOW extends losing streak from record highs

EUR/USD holds around one-week low, heavy losses emerge in major European equities

EUR/USD holds around one-week low, heavy losses emerge in major European equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon