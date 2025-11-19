Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland partners with FAMCO Qatar to boost presence in Gulf markets

Ashok Leyland partners with FAMCO Qatar to boost presence in Gulf markets

The move builds on Ashok Leyland's expansion into Saudi Arabia with FAMCO KSA last year, reinforcing the strong strategic alliance between Al-Futtaim and Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland

Through its partnership with FAMCO Qatar, Ashok Leyland said, it will introduce its full commercial vehicle range.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said it has partnered with Qatar-based Al-Futtaim Group's firm FAMCO Qatar to strengthen presence in the country off the Persian Gulf as part of its overseas expansion plans.

The move builds on Ashok Leyland's expansion into Saudi Arabia with FAMCO KSA last year, reinforcing the strong strategic alliance between Al-Futtaim and Ashok Leyland.

Through its partnership with FAMCO Qatar, Ashok Leyland said, it will introduce its full commercial vehicle range, including the new electric bus, tailored to the needs of local businesses and communities.

The comprehensive product portfolio includes the flagship 'Falcon' and 'Oyster' buses, along with the versatile 'Boss' and 'Partner' light and medium-duty trucks, the company said, adding the partnership leverages Al-Futtaim's strong regional network to deliver reliable fleet and after-sales support.

 

"We are introducing Ashok Leyland's best-in-class commercial vehicles in Qatar, in partnership with FAMCO Qatar and the Al-Futtaim Group. Our presence here extends our proven track record in the Middle East and reflects our deep commitment to shaping the future of mobility in these markets," said Rajesh R, Head of International Operations at Ashok Leyland.

Ashok Leyland said that its vehicles across fuel types and models are designed to give operational longevity, optimal fuel efficiency, and a lower total cost of ownership to the customers from across segments -- fleet operator, logistics companies, SMEs and public transportation businesses.

"Following our success in Saudi Arabia, we are bringing that (collaboration) impact to Qatar - a nation investing in its infrastructure, its people, and its future. With Ashok Leyland's trusted range, including the new electric buses, and today's debut of FAMCO Qatar, we are helping shape a more connected, more sustainable tomorrow for Qatar's businesses and communities," said Ramez Hamdan, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Industrial Equipment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California

US court allows Meta to keep WhatsApp, Instagram: Decoding the case

artificial intelligence, AI

Fractal Analytics bets heavily on R&D in AI race ahead of IPO debut

Samsung

Samsung FY25 revenue from operations rises over 11% to ₹1.11 trillion

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto acquires majority stake in Austrian motorcycle maker KTM

Adani Group

Adani Enterprises secures approval for $1.53 bn Jaiprakash takeover plan

Topics : Ashok Leyland Qatar Gulf countries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon