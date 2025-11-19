Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Avanti Feeds Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 November 2025.

Avanti Feeds Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 November 2025.

Gabriel India Ltd surged 8.60% to Rs 1069.75 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29131 shares in the past one month.

 

Avanti Feeds Ltd soared 8.23% to Rs 829.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39042 shares in the past one month.

L&T Technology Services Ltd spiked 6.93% to Rs 4355. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3943 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd jumped 6.92% to Rs 1162.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 86449 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38471 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurt 5.56% to Rs 18.62. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 168.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

