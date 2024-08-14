SecureKloud Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.37 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.08% to Rs 47.45 crore

Net Loss of SecureKloud Technologies reported to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 52.08% to Rs 47.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 99.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.47.4599.02-16.78-7.62-12.07-10.72-14.15-15.32-6.37-7.42