Kitex Garments consolidated net profit rises 247.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.64% to Rs 190.44 croreNet profit of Kitex Garments rose 247.58% to Rs 27.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.64% to Rs 190.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 145.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales190.44145.78 31 OPM %21.209.59 -PBDT41.0015.52 164 PBT36.3110.24 255 NP27.327.86 248
