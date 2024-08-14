Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 76.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 4347.50 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 76.50% to Rs 1437.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 814.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 4347.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3915.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4347.503915.3522.7922.391732.951290.411583.721089.031437.16814.24