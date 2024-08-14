Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 121.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.48% to Rs 2357.02 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 121.45% to Rs 696.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 314.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.48% to Rs 2357.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2172.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2357.022172.7627.257.90912.17403.06888.79383.32696.10314.34