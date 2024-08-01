Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 260.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 125.68% to Rs 63.46 croreNet profit of Selan Explorations Technology rose 260.91% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 125.68% to Rs 63.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales63.4628.12 126 OPM %36.6817.71 -PBDT25.488.30 207 PBT24.447.61 221 NP18.195.04 261
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content