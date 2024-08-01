Stock Alert: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Tata Steel, Sonata Software, Aster DM Healthcare

Securities in F&O ban : Granules India, India Cements Upcoming Result: Tata Motors, ITC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Dabur India, Arvind Fashions, Escorts Kubota, Emami, Zomato, Kalyan Jewellers, Akzo Nobel India, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Aptus Value Housing Finance, Cleans Science and Technology, Great Eastern Shipping, GHCL, Godrej Agrovet, G R Infraprojects, Indegene, Max Healthcare Institute, Neuland Laboratories, Orient Electric. Coal Indias consolidated net profit increased 5.69% to Rs 14,147 crore as compared with Rs 13,385 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue rose 1.33% YoY to Rs 36,464 crore during the quarter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Granules India, India Cements

Bank of Baroda reported 9.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,458.1 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 4070 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) increased 5.48% to Rs 11,600 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 10,997 crore in Q1 FY24.

Tata Steels consolidated net profit jumped 75.04% YoY to Rs 919 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue declined 7.94% to Rs 54,771 crore from Rs 59,490 crore in Q1 FY24.

Pricol's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 46 crore in Q1 FY25, up 42.6% as compared with Rs 32 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue jumped 15.5% to Rs 603 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 522 crore in Q1 FY24.

Sonata Software reported 4.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 105 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 110 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue jumped 15% QoQ to Rs 688 crore in Q1 FY25.

JK Lakshmi Cements consolidated net profit fell 15.3% to Rs 68 crore in during the quarter as compared with Rs 80 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue declined 9.6% YoY to Rs 1564 crore in Q1 FY25.

Relaxo Footwears consolidated net profit declined 21.2% to Rs 44.4 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 56 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 1.3% YoY to Rs 748 crore in Q1 FY25.

Phoenix Mills reported 8.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 313 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 290 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue jumped 11.5% YoY to Rs 904 crore in Q1 FY25.

Aster DM Healthcare s consolidated net profit surged to Rs 5,150 crore from Rs 20 crore, due to disposal business operations to Rs 5,148 core. Revenue increased 1.9% to Rs 1,002 crore as compared with Rs 841 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

