JK Lakshmi Cement standalone net profit rises 108.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.56% to Rs 1444.52 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of JK Lakshmi Cement rose 108.75% to Rs 156.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.56% to Rs 1444.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1633.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1444.521633.3112.7810.26257.70158.53210.81111.51156.3174.88