Sensex down 274 pts; realty shares slide

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
The frontline indices traded with minor losses in mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,300 level. Realty shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session. Trading could be volatile due to weekly F&O series expiry today.
At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 274.87 points or 0.34% to 79,647.33. The Nifty 50 index lost 67.20 points or 0.28% to 24,257.25.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.18% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.46%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,111 shares rose and 1,607 shares fell. A total of 144 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index declined 1.22% to 1,112.95. The index shed 1.42% in two trading sessions.
Macrotech Developers (down 3.21%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.47%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.44%), Sobha (down 1.24%), Sunteck Realty (down 0.94%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 0.89%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.66%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.63%), Godrej Properties (down 0.43%) and DLF (down 0.13%) edged lower
Stocks in Spotlight:
Power Grid Corporation of India shed 0.56%. The company said that its board approved to borrow funds upto Rs 16,000 crore through various sources during the financial year 2025-2026.
IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 0.79%. The companys gross toll collection jumped 35% YoY to Rs 517 crore in June.

NSE SME Ambey Laboratories make a solid debut

Yes Bank soars after Moody's Ratings revises outlook to 'positive'

Sula Vineyards net revenue rises 10% YoY in Q1

Volumes jump at Bayer CropScience Ltd counter

Rail Vikas Nigam wins LoA for project worth Rs 138 cr from Central Railway

Sula Vineyards shed 0.04%. The India's largest and only listed wine producer on Wednesday announced that it has recorded its highest ever Q1 net revenues overall as well as for the priority Own Brands.
Global Markets:
Asian stocks edged higher on Thursday, fueled by tech gains and record highs in Japan, after chipmaker TSMC's strong revenue boosted optimism for AI. TSMC's record revenue in June, driven by surging AI demand, pushed its share price up nearly 2% in Taiwan.
The rally followed a surge on Wall Street overnight, where the S&P 500 and NASDAQ hit records on hopes of a soft economic landing and potential Fed rate cuts later this year. All eyes are now on upcoming consumer inflation data, which will heavily influence the Fed's decision on interest rates.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

