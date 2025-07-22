Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty pare gains; realty shares decline

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; realty shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The key equity indices reversed all gains and traded with minor losses in the mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,100 level. Realty shares declined after advancing for previous trading session.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 18.92 points or 0.02% to 82,177.22. The Nifty 50 index fell 31.45 points or 0.13% to 25,057.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.46% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.08%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,798 shares rose and 1,928 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.

 

Economy:

India's core industries comprising eight sectors reported 1.7% growth in June 2025, down from 5% in the same month of 2024, data released on Monday by Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

Also Read

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty dip in choppy session; Pharma, realty bleed; Eternal soars 15%

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear plea against acquittal of 2006 Mumbai bomb blast case accused

Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj

Preview: India's Playing 11 dilemma for 4th Test vs England in Manchester

share market, stock market

PNB Housing Finance shares rise 3% on posting Q1 numbers; PAT up 23%

F-35 fighter jet

WATCH: British F-35 jet takes off from Thiruvananthapuram after 5 weeks

On a month-on-month basis, the expansion in June is relatively up, when these key sectors grew by 1.2%.

Commerce ministry data showed the production of steel, cement and refinery products recorded positive growth in June 2025.

The Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries -- Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to June, 2025-26 is 1.3% (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index shed 0.97% to 996.45. The index rose 0.64% in the previous trading session.

Anant Raj (down 2.56%), Raymond (down 1.92%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.65%), Godrej Properties (down 1.58%) and Brigade Enterprises (down 0.93%), DLF (down 0.89%), Lodha Developers (down 0.89%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.58%), Sobha (down 0.39%) and Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.3%) down.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sagar Cements fell 2.63%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.49 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 32.20 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 19.63% to Rs 670.66 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 560.60 crore in Q1 FY25.

Parag Milk Foods declined 3.79%. The company reported a 1.02% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.58 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 27.30 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operation rose by 12.34% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 851.52 crore during the period under review.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the looming August 1 deadline for potential US trade tariffs. Japanese stocks, in particular, saw sharp swings after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishibas ruling coalition lost its majority in the upper house.

Wall Street offered little direction, with US indices closing mostly flat overnight despite hitting fresh intraday records. The spotlight this week remains firmly on corporate earnings, with Tesla and Alphabet set to report on Wednesday.

By the close in New York, the Dow slipped 0.04%, the S&P 500 inched up 0.14%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.38%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Latent View Analytics edges higher after PAT rises 30% YoY in Q1

Latent View Analytics edges higher after PAT rises 30% YoY in Q1

Parag Milk Foods Q1 PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Parag Milk Foods Q1 PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Sagar Cements reports turnaround Q1 numbers

Sagar Cements reports turnaround Q1 numbers

Volumes spurt at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

AGI Greenpac jumps after stellar Q1 numbers

AGI Greenpac jumps after stellar Q1 numbers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon