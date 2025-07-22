Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

360 ONE WAM Ltd registered volume of 30.94 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 175.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17681 shares

RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 July 2025.

360 ONE WAM Ltd registered volume of 30.94 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 175.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17681 shares. The stock slipped 6.58% to Rs.1,140.75. Volumes stood at 22570 shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd registered volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 17.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12326 shares. The stock rose 6.83% to Rs.515.45. Volumes stood at 5638 shares in the last session.

 

Eicher Motors Ltd witnessed volume of 80333 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6209 shares. The stock dropped 1.43% to Rs.5,479.50. Volumes stood at 25718 shares in the last session.

Latent View Analytics Ltd clocked volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14478 shares. The stock gained 6.20% to Rs.459.60. Volumes stood at 48338 shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 89067 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15290 shares. The stock increased 1.70% to Rs.1,103.80. Volumes stood at 33848 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

