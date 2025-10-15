Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tech Mahindra Q2 PAT climbs 5% QoQ to Rs 1,194 cr

Tech Mahindra Q2 PAT climbs 5% QoQ to Rs 1,194 cr

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Tech Mahindra reported a 4.73% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,194.50 crore on 4.82% increase in net sales to Rs 13,994.90 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26.

However, as compared with Q2 FY25, the companys consolidated net profit dropped 4.4% while revenue grew 5.1%.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 2.55% to Rs 1,659.30 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 1618.10 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 2,168 crore in the quarter ended 30th September 2025, up 12.04% QoQ and up 23.89% YoY.

In dollar terms, the companys revenue recorded of $ 1,586 million (up 1.4% QoQ). In constant currency terms, revenue increased 1.6% QoQ.

 

During the quarter, EBIT was at $192 million, up 11.5% QoQ and up 25.6% YoY. EBIT margin came in at 12.1% in Q2 FY26, up 108 bps QoQ and 254 bps YoY.

IT Headcount stood at 78,528 in Q2 FY26, down 1,459 QoQ and down 2,090 YoY. IT LTM attrition was at 12.8% in Q2 FY26 as against 12.6% in Q1 FY26.

Cash and cash equivalent stood at Rs 7,287 crore in the quarter ended 30th September 2025.

Mohit Joshi, CEO and managing director, Tech Mahindra, said, We delivered broad-based growth this quarter, reflecting the strength of our strategy and execution. We launched TechM Orion, our next-generation AI platform, and TechM Orion Marketplace to help enterprise accelerate autonomous transformation. Being recognized by industry analysts reinforces our leadership in advancing next-generation AI.

Rohit Anand, chief financial officer(CFO), Tech Mahindra, said, This quarter marks the eighth consecutive period of margin expansion, driven by operational efficiency and disciplined execution. Our deal TCV is up 57% year-on-year on LTM basis, supported by strong deal conversions. The Board has approved a dividend of Rs 15 per share reflecting our continued focus on shareholder value.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a dividend of Rs 15 per equity share of Rs 5 each for FY26. The record date for the same has been fixed as 21 October 2025.

Tech Mahindra offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, driving transformation at scale and speed. It provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services.

The scrip declined 1.12% to Rs 1451.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

