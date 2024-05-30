Business Standard
Senthil Infotek reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore
Senthil Infotek reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 0.110.12 -8 OPM %00 --9.09-16.67 - PBDT00 0 00 0 PBT00 0 00 0 NP00 0 00 0
First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

