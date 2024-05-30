Liberty Shoes reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.98 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.15% to Rs 169.64 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 13.56% to Rs 11.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.67% to Rs 636.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 654.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Liberty Shoes reported to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 169.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.