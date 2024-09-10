Capital India Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Business Standard
Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd, Archies Ltd, Summit Securities Ltd and Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 September 2024.
Capital India Finance Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 142.5 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54045 shares in the past one month.
 
Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd spiked 18.37% to Rs 63.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29101 shares in the past one month.
Archies Ltd soared 14.90% to Rs 35.47. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36914 shares in the past one month.
Summit Securities Ltd rose 14.22% to Rs 2772. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5522 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1221 shares in the past one month.
Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd jumped 14.08% to Rs 241. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20703 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

