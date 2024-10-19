Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 61.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 61.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 9.97% to Rs 398.47 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 61.11% to Rs 28.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 398.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 362.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales398.47362.36 10 OPM %7.7124.67 -PBDT48.37107.32 -55 PBT37.0396.30 -62 NP28.4773.20 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 4: Sarfaraz, Pant continue, IND with the lead

Air India

LIVE news: Over 20 flights receive hoax bomb threats on Saturday

The demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian El

Analog Devices sees India as key R&D hub: Company India head

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra Q2FY25 results: PAT up 153% to Rs 1,250 cr, revenue up 3.5%

Infrastructure, real estate, building, budget

PFC, BEML ink pact to finance, infra projects in defence, railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon