RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 30.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 17.40% to Rs 3531.02 croreNet profit of RBL Bank declined 30.02% to Rs 231.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 331.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 17.40% to Rs 3531.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3007.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income3531.023007.76 17 OPM %36.6031.41 -PBDT304.49125.02 144 PBT304.49125.02 144 NP231.70331.08 -30
