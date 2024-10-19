Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.58 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.58 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales decline 3.13% to Rs 60.73 crore

Net Loss of Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Pvt reported to Rs 28.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 38.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 60.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales60.7362.69 -3 OPM %81.3182.28 -PBDT-20.92-24.86 16 PBT-28.58-38.66 26 NP-28.58-38.66 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Have tried to make SC a people's court since becoming CJI: Chandrachud

MUN vs BRE

Premier League preview: Injury-hit Man United take on Brentford test

Air India

LIVE news: Jaipur-bound Air India flight with 189 passengers onboard receives bomb threat

Junior doctors Protest, Protest, Doctor Protest

RG Kar case: Protest continues, doctors' fast-unto-death enters 15th day

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 4: Covers coming off, play to resume at 1:50 PM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon