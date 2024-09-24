Shah Alloys Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Exxaro Tiles Ltd, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd, Meera Industries Ltd and Epigral Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 September 2024. Exxaro Tiles Ltd, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd, Meera Industries Ltd and Epigral Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Shah Alloys Ltd soared 16.60% to Rs 96 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8620 shares in the past one month.

Exxaro Tiles Ltd surged 15.76% to Rs 92.99. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12506 shares in the past one month.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd spiked 14.95% to Rs 293.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67475 shares in the past one month.

Meera Industries Ltd spurt 12.62% to Rs 69.97. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 92470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38093 shares in the past one month.

Epigral Ltd added 12.56% to Rs 2361.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59067 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11294 shares in the past one month.

