Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2024.
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd soared 11.61% to Rs 7530 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 20901 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 934 shares in the past one month.
 
Sapphire Foods India Ltd spiked 8.65% to Rs 382.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51731 shares in the past one month.
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd surged 7.08% to Rs 1058.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24647 shares in the past one month.
Firstsource Solutions Ltd exploded 5.35% to Rs 331.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.51 lakh shares in the past one month.
National Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 5.16% to Rs 189.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.09 lakh shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content



First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

