Shah Metacorp consolidated net profit declines 77.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Shah Metacorp consolidated net profit declines 77.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Sales rise 25.54% to Rs 50.04 crore

Net profit of Shah Metacorp declined 77.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.54% to Rs 50.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales50.0439.86 26 OPM %2.185.77 -PBDT1.963.99 -51 PBT0.933.11 -70 NP0.693.00 -77

