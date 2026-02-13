Shah Metacorp consolidated net profit declines 77.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.54% to Rs 50.04 crore

Net profit of Shah Metacorp declined 77.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.54% to Rs 50.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.50.0439.862.185.771.963.990.933.110.693.00

