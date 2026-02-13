Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 25.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 1564.77 crore

Net profit of Time Technoplast rose 25.39% to Rs 126.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 100.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 1564.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1387.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1564.771387.7414.9214.46216.97179.78170.99136.79126.34100.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News