Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 25.39% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 1564.77 croreNet profit of Time Technoplast rose 25.39% to Rs 126.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 100.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 1564.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1387.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1564.771387.74 13 OPM %14.9214.46 -PBDT216.97179.78 21 PBT170.99136.79 25 NP126.34100.76 25
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST