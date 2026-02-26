Shaily Engineering rises after bagging Rs 423-cr pen injector supply contract

Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 3.57% to Rs 2,008.55 after the company secured a manufacturing and commercial supply agreement worth approximately Rs 423 crore from a large domestic pharmaceutical company for the supply of pen injectors.

The customers name has not been disclosed due to confidentiality reasons, stated the exchange filing. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and involves the manufacturing and commercial supply of pen injectors over a period of four years.

The company clarified in the filing that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity. It also stated that the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

Shaily Engineering Plastics is engaged in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded precision plastic components and sub-assemblies for various requirements of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM).

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 48.3% to Rs 37.38 crore on a 26.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 250.50 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

