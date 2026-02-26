Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RVNL bags orders worth Rs 656 crore from NMDC for projects in Chhattisgarh

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has received letters of acceptance (LoAs) from National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for two projects in Kirandul, Chhattisgarh, with a combined order value of Rs 656.21 crore.

The first contract pertains to the construction of a residential tower in Kirandul at a cost of Rs 284.52 crore. The project is to be executed within 16 months.

The second order involves the development of a township in Kirandul, Chhattisgarh. The project cost stands at Rs 371.69 crore and is scheduled to be completed within 21 months.

Both contracts have been awarded by NMDC, a domestic entity, under general contract conditions. The nature of the contracts includes residential and township infrastructure development.

 

RVNL clarified that neither the promoter nor promoter group companies have any interest in NMDC. The company further stated that the contracts do not fall under related party transactions.

Rail Vikas Nigam is engaged in executing a wide range of railway infrastructure projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, cable-stayed bridges, and institutional buildings.

The company reported a 3.65% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 322.83 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 311.44 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 2.56% YoY to Rs 4,684.46 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam fell 1.29% to end at Rs 317.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

