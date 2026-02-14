Vivo Bio Tech standalone net profit rises 41.57% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 9.50% to Rs 13.37 croreNet profit of Vivo Bio Tech rose 41.57% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.50% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales13.3712.21 10 OPM %41.1445.95 -PBDT4.243.78 12 PBT1.581.53 3 NP1.260.89 42
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:44 AM IST