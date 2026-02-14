Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivo Bio Tech standalone net profit rises 41.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Vivo Bio Tech standalone net profit rises 41.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

Sales rise 9.50% to Rs 13.37 crore

Net profit of Vivo Bio Tech rose 41.57% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.50% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales13.3712.21 10 OPM %41.1445.95 -PBDT4.243.78 12 PBT1.581.53 3 NP1.260.89 42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems standalone net profit declines 91.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems standalone net profit declines 91.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Multibase India standalone net profit rises 37.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Multibase India standalone net profit rises 37.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Soma Papers & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Soma Papers & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit declines 21.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit declines 21.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Olympic Oil Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Olympic Oil Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today