Vivo Bio Tech standalone net profit rises 41.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.50% to Rs 13.37 crore

Net profit of Vivo Bio Tech rose 41.57% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.50% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.13.3712.2141.1445.954.243.781.581.531.260.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News