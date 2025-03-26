Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shanghai Composite lingers near two week low

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Chinese stocks saw a choppy movement today as the ongoing US-China trade tensions weighed on sentiments. China's Shanghai Composite ended little changed at 3,368.70 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.60 percent to 23,483.32. Chinese equities have been witnessing tight movement this week and the Shanghai Composite is consolidating around two week low. Some support is emerging at lower levels on hopes of further stimulus to boost the Chinese economy. According to media reports, Chinas finance minister has recently pointed towards more fiscal stimulus as he noted that the country will accelerate fiscal spending, expedite bond issuance and utilization, and swiftly translate it into tangible expenditures.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

