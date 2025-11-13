Shantai Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.43% to Rs 2.52 croreNet profit of Shantai Industries remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 40.43% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.524.23 -40 OPM %3.171.89 -PBDT0.100.10 0 PBT0.100.10 0 NP0.100.10 0
